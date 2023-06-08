Retired trooper to receive award for dedication to traffic safety

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - A retired Michigan State Police trooper is being recognized by the state for his dedication to traffic safety.

Michael Harris, of Grand Blanc, will receive the Richard H. Austin Long-Term Service Award from the Governor’s Traffic Safety Advisory Commission (GTSAC) on June 14.

Harris, who recently retired from the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning (OHSP) after 18 years with the division and 42 years overall with MSP, is being recognized for his dedication to the state’s Drug Recognition Expert (DRE) program.

During his service, Harris served at various MSP posts before retiring as a detective sergeant at the Saginaw District Headquarters. He then joined the OHSP in 2005.

Harris was crucial in bringing the DRE program to Michigan, the OHSP said, adding Harris developed the first DRE instructor school in the state.

“He was instrumental in making the Michigan DRE program one of the best in the nation even though it was the 47th state to develop the program. Michigan’s DRE program would not be what it is today without his dedicated leadership,” the OHSP said.

