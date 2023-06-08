State offers $1.5M in grants to help students complete degrees

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO) is offering $1.5 million in grants to help students complete degrees or certificate programs.

It is part of a partnership with the Michigan College Access Network (MCAN) and Global Detroit.

The grants support community colleges and tribal colleges in the state to help adult learners, international, immigrant, refugee or first-generation students, the state said.

“By investing in Student Success Grants, we can help community colleges across the state do what they do best – help more people get the skills and credentials they need to succeed in high-demand, high-skill jobs,” LEO Director Susan Corbin said. “By increasing our state’s college completion rates, we are making sure Michigan is prepared to compete in a globally competitive economy and making sure all Michiganders have an equal path to build a better life for themselves and their families.”

The grants are part of the state’s goal to have 60 percent of Michigan’s workforce equipped with a degree or credential by 2030.

“There are tried-and-true student success strategies out there, and we need to support Michigan’s colleges with the resources necessary to adopt or expand those best practices for Michigan students. We’ll see this pay off with higher graduation rates, a stronger labor force, and accelerated progress toward our Sixty by 30 goal,” said Sarah Szurpicki, LEO’s Office of Sixty by 30 director.

The Sixty by 30 Adult Student Success Grant provides up to $200,000 over two years to selected colleges for new strategies to improve completion rates for adult students.

The Immigrant Student Success Grant provides up to $150,000 over 18 months to selected colleges to increase enrollment, retention and completion rates for international, immigrant, refugee, or first-generation students.

Eligible institutions can apply here. Applications are due by July 31.

Selected applicants will be notified by Sept. 1.

