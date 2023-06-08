Tech equipment stolen from organization 1 week before STEM camp

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Sylvester Broome Empowerment Village in Flint was the target of a break-in Wednesday night.

The village project manager said tech equipment was stolen including computers, as well as robotics and STEM equipment.

The break-in happened one week before the organization’s summer STEM camp was set to start. The village said the free camp will go on as scheduled.

