Tech equipment stolen from organization 1 week before STEM camp

(WNEM)
By WNEM Digital
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Sylvester Broome Empowerment Village in Flint was the target of a break-in Wednesday night.

The village project manager said tech equipment was stolen including computers, as well as robotics and STEM equipment.

The break-in happened one week before the organization’s summer STEM camp was set to start. The village said the free camp will go on as scheduled.

RELATED: Students learn to ‘pay it forward’ at Sylvester Broome Empowerment Village

Stay with TV5 as we work to learn more.

