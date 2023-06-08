Tips for breathing easier in smoky conditions

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - As wildfire smoke continues to be a presence in mid-Michigan, local doctors are advising residents to stay inside if they can.

“It is really not a good time for people with respiratory conditions to be out there in the environment,” said physician John Blamoun, the director of the intensive care unit at MyMichigan Health.

Blamoun provided some tips on how to breathe easier as another plume of smoke from wildfires in Canada approaches.

“Well number one, avoid being outside is the best thing you can do,” he said. “Number two, don’t exercise outside. So, if you have to be outside, use an N95 mask. And if you have an air purifier at home, use it. If you don’t have an air purifier, use the air conditioning and stay indoors until the quality of the air improves.”

Blamoun said even healthy people who don’t have underlying respiratory conditions should take this smoke seriously. He said inhaling a large amount of this smoky air is similar to smoking cigarettes

“It can cause some damage to the airways. And if you have an underlying lung disease, that can exacerbate your condition. Be it asthma, or COPD, or whatever lung disease you have,” he said.

If you can, Blamoun said stay inside until conditions get better.

The air quality in Washing D.C. reached a Code Purple on Thursday, June 8, which means the air is very unhealthy for everyone and that outdoor activities should be canceled, according to D.C. officials.

Michigan Senator Gary Peters said the poor air quality is very noticeable.

“You can definitely smell the smoke in the air here. It’s been on for the last couple of days. We have a number of warnings for health, but it’s certainly having an impact,” he said.

