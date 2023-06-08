UM-Flint partners with local schools for direct admission program

By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 8:38 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The University of Michigan-Flint is partnering with local school districts in a new direct admission program.

The program allows qualified students from the participating school districts – Beecher, Bendle, Carman-Ainsworth, Flint, Grand Blanc, and Westwood Heights – to be admitted to the university without applying first.

“Through this initiative, the university’s Office of Undergraduate Admissions will work with participating districts to identify students who meet our academic admission criteria and notify these students of their direct admission to UM-Flint,” said Lori Vedder, UM-Flint interim vice provost of enrollment management and director of financial aid.

The students who qualify will receive an admission offer letter from the university. To finalize their admission, the students will have to complete an online application and submit an official high school transcript.

As part of the UM-Flint Direct Admission Pathway program, the university said it will begin working with participating district students early in their high school careers.

“This effort could include helping students prepare for college, including but not limited to, admissions planning, financial aid assistance, and career counseling,” Vedder said. “We desire that all ninth-grade students realize they can be directly admitted to UM-Flint.”

The program is launching the pilot version for fall 2023 admission. The university has extended the opportunity to all districts in the Genesee Intermediate School District to participate in fall 2024.

