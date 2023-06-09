Air quality to improve Friday afternoon, tracking much-needed weekend rain

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Air quality made some steps in the right direction through the day Thursday, but another plume of smoke from the hundreds of wildfires in Ontario and Quebec has been moving through for the earlier parts of today. We’ll stick with poor air quality wherever that smoke resides, but the afternoon will see good improvement thanks to a different wind direction today. The lower air quality is still prompting Air Quality Alerts through this Friday, though.

The latest Drought Monitor (below) shows “abnormally dry” conditions extending across most of our viewing area. This is a generalization of conditions around Mid-Michigan, so some localities may actually be falling into the “moderate drought” stage. Either way, it’s very dry around here so any rain we see with our upcoming low pressure system will be a great thing!

The Drought Monitor update this week shows more abnormally dry conditions for Mid-Michigan. (WNEM)

Afternoon

The aforementioned plume of smoke will start to clear out during the afternoon. Highs today will eventually reach up to 78 degrees with a northwest wind at 5 to 10 mph. That northwest wind helps to deflect more of the smoke to our east, keeping it away from Mid-Michigan. Skies will be sunny to start off otherwise, then turn partly sunny at times this afternoon as the heating of the day brings some fair weather clouds. We won’t see any rain out of those clouds, though.

Friday will see highs in the upper 70s. (WNEM)

Tonight

Mostly clear skies will carry through the overnight hours with a low of 50 degrees. The wind will remain from the northwest but only at 5 to 10 mph. Air quality should stay at a better level through the overnight.

Friday night will see lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. (WNEM)

Weekend Outlook

A slight bit of smoke could re-enter Mid-Michigan briefly on Saturday, past that though air quality will remain better through Saturday. We’ll see mostly sunny skies before a slight chance of showers in the evening hours, most likely after 6 PM. As is the case after long, dry stretches like this, it will take some time initially for the showers to break through the dry air as they work to saturate the atmosphere. Highs on Saturday will reach up to around 84 degrees with a west wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday evening will see a small chance for some isolated showers. (WNEM)

Saturday night will see lows falling to around 58 degrees. Rain coverage will increase a little bit more heading through the overnight timeframe too. The wind will start to make a turn back to the northeast on Sunday, that’s only as we get on the cooler side of the low behind the cold front. This will allow more rain to continue to fill in, especially in the afternoon on Sunday. A few rumbles of thunder are going to be possible too, but severe weather is not on-tap for us. Highs on Sunday reach up to 71 degrees.

More steady rain is expected Sunday afternoon. (WNEM)

The low is expected to cut-off from the jet stream which will allow it to park over the Great Lakes on Monday and Tuesday. There’s still some variability to the timing of rain, and how much, on Monday, though wrap-around moisture on Tuesday will allow for some more continued showers on Tuesday. Like Monday, even some of the finer details of Tuesday will be up for some adjustment over the next few days, but overall we’ll see occasional showers during the Sunday through Tuesday timeframe. Rain totals are also something we want to wait slightly longer for given how long of a stretch of rain this is, but we should count on at least seeing 0.50″ (which could possibly fall just on Sunday alone for many).

Tuesday will see more showers with wrap-around moisture from the low. (WNEM)

Your full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast shows that temperatures will remain in the upper 60s and lower 70s through the showery stretch. Have a nice and safe weekend!

