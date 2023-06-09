Deadly car-bicycle crash under investigation

Download the free WNEM-TV5 streaming app to stay up-to-date with the latest news, weather and sports.
By Emily Brown
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 9:57 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWOSSO, Mich. (WNEM) - An Owosso man is dead after being struck by a vehicle while riding on an E-bike, according to the city.

On Thursday, June 8 shortly after 10 p.m. officers from Owosso Public Safety responded to the intersection of Gould Street and E. Main Street for reports of a car-bicycle crash.

Investigators said a man on an E-bike was riding southbound on Gould Street, and went through a blinking red light, where he was struck by a car traveling eastbound on Main Street.

The man on the E-bike, 21-year-old Owosso resident Dace Green, suffered fatal injuries during the crash, the city said.

The driver of the car was not injured in the crash, according to the city.

The crash is being investigated by detectives from Owosso Police and an Accident Reconstructionist from the Michigan State Police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Owosso Public Safety at 989-725-0580.

Read next:
Woman in critical condition following shooting
Generic crime scene
Local woman saved by alternative cancer treatment
A one-of-a-kind procedure can possibly help those living with cancer. McLaren Proton Therapy...
Flint City Council passes budget past deadline, members react
City of Flint Municipal Center
Busy summer tourism season expected at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore
FILE. A photo taken along Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The iconic Pixie restaurant in Mt. Pleasant has been named one of America’s Best Restaurants...
Mid-Michigan restaurant named one of ‘America’s best’
Burned area from the Grayling wildfire.
Costly consequences for causing wildfires
Phelan Dekar Brown
Genesee Co. felony fugitive arrested
The distracted driving law will go into effect Friday, June 30.
Distracted driving bill signed into law
Taylor Swift kicks off US Eras Tour at Super Bowl stadium
Get ‘Ready For It’: Do’s and don’ts for the Taylor Swift concert

Latest News

Generic crime scene
Woman in critical condition following shooting
TV5 News Update: Friday morning, June 9th
A one-of-a-kind procedure can possibly help those living with cancer. McLaren Proton Therapy...
Local woman beats cancer through alternative treatment
A one-of-a-kind procedure can possibly help those living with cancer. McLaren Proton Therapy...
Local woman saved by alternative cancer treatment