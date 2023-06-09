Deadly car-bicycle crash under investigation

OWOSSO, Mich. (WNEM) - An Owosso man is dead after being struck by a vehicle while riding on an E-bike, according to the city.

On Thursday, June 8 shortly after 10 p.m. officers from Owosso Public Safety responded to the intersection of Gould Street and E. Main Street for reports of a car-bicycle crash.

Investigators said a man on an E-bike was riding southbound on Gould Street, and went through a blinking red light, where he was struck by a car traveling eastbound on Main Street.

The man on the E-bike, 21-year-old Owosso resident Dace Green, suffered fatal injuries during the crash, the city said.

The driver of the car was not injured in the crash, according to the city.

The crash is being investigated by detectives from Owosso Police and an Accident Reconstructionist from the Michigan State Police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Owosso Public Safety at 989-725-0580.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.