Doctor arranges big surprise for young patient who had Patriots jersey cut off during medical emergency

A young fan of the New England Patriots got a big surprise from a doctor in Delaware who helped save his hand after a bad accident. (Source: WCVB, NEMOURS CHILDREN'S HEALTH, CNN)
By John Atwater, WCVB
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
WILMINGTON, Del. (WCVB) – A young fan of the New England Patriots got a big surprise from a doctor in Delaware who helped save his hand after a bad accident.

Ashton Turmel, 6, had a rough fall on the playground a few weeks ago and fractured his arm.

“They were concerned they’d have to amputate his hand,” Ashton’s mother said.

But it wasn’t the painful break that brought tears to his eyes. His mother said her son only cried when medical professionals cut off his Patriots Tom Brady jersey at the hospital.

“He hadn’t cried from his fracture, but he cried when they cut his jersey off,” Dr. E.J. Caterson said.

Through hours of surgery, Caterson saved Ashton’s hand but knew that wouldn’t be enough for this young diehard fan.

The doctor made a few calls and Ashton’s favorite team came through.

Patriots current quarterback Mac Jones gave Ashton an autographed jersey and sent a personalized video to go along with it.

The young fan’s recovery is going to take a few weeks, but the tears are gone and he has a new favorite player.

“Now I like Mac Jones because Tom Brady’s retired,” Ashton said.

Copyright 2023 WCVB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

