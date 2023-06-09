Farmers: Wheat crop suffering from lack of rain

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) – May 19 is the last time many mid-Michigan residents have seen any rain, and farmers are saying wheat crops are suffering because of it.

“We still have, I think, the potential for an OK wheat crop. We just, unfortunately, have lost that top-end yield, and probably lost out on the potential for a record crop,” said Theresa Sisung, the industry relations specialist for the Michigan Farm Bureau.

The rain deficit is impacting what would’ve been a wheat surplus in Michigan.

Sisung explained how the lack of rain is hampering the wheat crop.

“So, right now is when that wheat is starting to flower, and it’s when the grain fill is happening. So, it’s starting to put on kernels within that wheat, that wheat head. So, right now is not the ideal time for it to be dry because the plant is stressed, so it’s working so hard to stay alive that it can’t focus on putting grain into that head,” she said.

The TV5 First Alert Forecast is calling for rain this weekend. For many farmers, it would be the first raindrops they’ve seen since May 19.

“Ideally, we’d get a half inch to an inch every week. But anything we can get to help these crops so they can reduce a little bit of the stress, help that wheat, especially to finish out. And help some of these crops that have gotten planted fairly recently, get them up and out of the ground. Anything will be good,” she said.

Sisung said there’s a lot of growing season left, and while the fate of wheat is known, it’s too early to tell how other crops will fare.

“So, if we can avoid getting dry in July and August, that’ll be really beneficial,” she said. “And if we can keep from having some really high extreme temperatures, that would be ideal for these crops as well.”

For now, all farmers can do is wait and see.

“Farmers are certainly concerned,” Sisung said. “They’re not necessarily to the full-on panic mode, but I think if we don’t get the rain that’s getting predicted this weekend, they’re going to be starting to hit that panic button just because it’s been so hard to get any rain to come through.”

