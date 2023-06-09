Holly Hotel receives $40K grant to help rebuild after fire

HOLLY, Mich. (WNEM) - The Holly Hotel is receiving a $40,000 grant through Backing Historic Small Restaurants to help rebuild after it was involved in a fire from an adjacent building in 2022.

Only one-third of the hotel was damaged by the fire on June 21, 2022, but 100 percent of the building sustained considerable smoke and water damage.

Along with 24 other restaurants in America, the Holly Hotel is receiving a $40,000 grant through American Express and the National Trust for Historic Preservation. Each restaurant is a place that contributes to their neighborhood’s unique history and identity.

The Backing Historic Small Restaurants grant chooses its recipients to help small restaurant owners better navigate supply chain issues, staffing shortages, inflation, and other crises so that their establishments’ legacies can continue.

The owners of the hotel hoped to re-open near the one-year anniversary of the fire, but they said it was apparent repairs will not get done by then.

The hotel is aiming to reopen for the Christmas season in December.

