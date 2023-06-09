Mostly dry Saturday, rain chances increase into Sunday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - While the air hasn’t come back down to completely healthy levels, we have been able to see some improvement today with our northwesterly wind shift, and some blue sky has come back, too.

As we head into the weekend, some additional changes are on the way, and some changes that we need desperately. We haven’t seen measurable rain since May 19th, which at the end of today, would be 21 days ago. That ties the 5th longest streak in Saginaw’s history without measurable rainfall. Thankfully, we are expecting that streak to end by at least Sunday, if not Saturday, as a cold front is expected to swing through the region this weekend.

This Evening & Overnight

That rain is not expected this evening though, so whatever you have planned on this Friday night, as long as it doesn’t involve burning anything, should be good to go! Some occasional haze can still be expected, but it doesn’t appear quite as persistent as the last few days.

Lows tonight will settle in the 40s and 50s. (WNEM)

Temperatures have been in the middle and upper 70s for most this afternoon, and will gradually drop through the 60s and 70s this evening before landing in the 40s and 50s for overnight lows.

Saturday

Dry weather is expected for most, and depending on where you live, possibly all of your Saturday.

We’ll start the day dry with some sunshine, a few more clouds are expected to the north, before clouds start increasing into the afternoon and evening hours from the west. A few isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms will become possible in the afternoon and evening, but at this time no severe weather is expected.

Scattered showers are possible on Saturday, but a much better chance exists on Sunday. (WNEM)

With the isolated coverage, there doesn’t seem to be a need to cancel any outdoor plans. Just keep tabs on the radar as you go through the day, and just take precautions if you’re one of the areas that happens to see a storm move in.

High temperatures on Saturday are expected to be in the 80s to start the weekend. (WNEM)

Highs are expected to be in the 80s for most on Saturday, with a wind out of the west around 5 to 15 miles per hour.

Rain chances are expected to increase into the overnight hours and into Sunday morning as the cold front passes through the area. Overnight lows will settle in the 50s.

Sunday

Rain chances look to stick around for a good chunk of Sunday before dropping off into Sunday night. At this point, we’ll take anything we can get, and the longer it sticks around the better, of course as long as the rainfall rates don’t get out of control.

Rain is expected to be more widespread on Sunday. (WNEM)

Assuming the rain pans out as expected, we’ll keep an eye on any changes, many areas may pick up at least a quarter of an inch by the end of Sunday, with a chance at exceeding over 0.50″ of rain. This won’t completely solve the problem, but perhaps it can knock back some of the fire weather conditions for a little while.

With clouds, showers, and a northeast wind, highs are expected to be cooler on Sunday. (WNEM)

With clouds and showers sticking around on Sunday, expect a cooler day in the 60s. Winds on Sunday will turn back to the northeast around 5 to 15 miles per hour, with occasional gusts between 20 to 25 miles per hour.

Rain chances will continue Monday and Tuesday, though Monday is looking somewhat drier than it was looking yesterday. A lot of this will depend on where the system sets up. There is a chance much of Monday could end up on the drier side. As always, we’ll keep an eye on this through the weekend and keep you updated on any changes.

