New playground at Bay City State Park

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) – Kids are out of school and having fun at Bay City State Park’s new playground.

The nature-themed “Play by the Bay” area features a soft and spongy rubber on the ground to prevent kids from getting hurt if they fall.

Some children told TV5 their favorite part of the playground is the toy fish because it’s fun to climb on, but they said it’s all fun.

