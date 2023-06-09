Prosecutor: Jury finds former Genesee Co. reserve deputy guilty of criminal sexual conduct

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A jury has found a former volunteer Genesee County Sheriff’s reserve deputy and Westwood Heights School Board member guilty for of first degree criminal sexual conduct, according to Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton.

Leyton said Marshall Grear, a 69-year-old Flint man, was convicted of five counts of First Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct related to events that occurred from 2005 through 2018 involving a single victim.

One of those five counts relates to a period when the victim was under 13-years-old and two of the counts occurred when the victim was between 13 and 16-years-old, Leyton said.

The incidents came to light after the victim moved out of state as an adult and was able to disclose to a relative what had happened dating all the way back to 2005, according to Leyton.

“For several years, Marshall Grear preyed on a vulnerable child to satisfy his own deviant desires and now he will have to spend perhaps the rest of his life in prison for his repulsive actions,” Leyton said after the verdict was read.

Leyton thanked the jury for returning a just verdict based on the evidence provided.

“I [...] would like to acknowledge the hard work of my staff, the police investigators, and assistant prosecutor Sam Fleet who led the charge in the courtroom,” he said.

Grear faces up to life in prison when he is sentenced on Aug. 14, Leyton said.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.