Prosecutor: Jury finds former Genesee Co. reserve deputy guilty of criminal sexual conduct

Download the free WNEM-TV5 streaming app to stay up-to-date with the latest news, weather and sports.
By Emily Brown
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A jury has found a former volunteer Genesee County Sheriff’s reserve deputy and Westwood Heights School Board member guilty for of first degree criminal sexual conduct, according to Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton.

Leyton said Marshall Grear, a 69-year-old Flint man, was convicted of five counts of First Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct related to events that occurred from 2005 through 2018 involving a single victim.

One of those five counts relates to a period when the victim was under 13-years-old and two of the counts occurred when the victim was between 13 and 16-years-old, Leyton said.

The incidents came to light after the victim moved out of state as an adult and was able to disclose to a relative what had happened dating all the way back to 2005, according to Leyton.

“For several years, Marshall Grear preyed on a vulnerable child to satisfy his own deviant desires and now he will have to spend perhaps the rest of his life in prison for his repulsive actions,” Leyton said after the verdict was read.

Leyton thanked the jury for returning a just verdict based on the evidence provided.

“I [...] would like to acknowledge the hard work of my staff, the police investigators, and assistant prosecutor Sam Fleet who led the charge in the courtroom,” he said.

Grear faces up to life in prison when he is sentenced on Aug. 14, Leyton said.

Read next:
Deadly car-bicycle crash under investigation
Generic police lights
Woman in critical condition following shooting
Generic crime scene
Local woman saved by alternative cancer treatment
A one-of-a-kind procedure can possibly help those living with cancer. McLaren Proton Therapy...
Mid-Michigan Health Department reminds residents of rabies risk when encountering animals
Generic raccoon

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The iconic Pixie restaurant in Mt. Pleasant has been named one of America’s Best Restaurants...
Mid-Michigan restaurant named one of ‘America’s best’
Burned area from the Grayling wildfire.
Costly consequences for causing wildfires
Phelan Dekar Brown
Genesee Co. felony fugitive arrested
Taylor Swift kicks off US Eras Tour at Super Bowl stadium
Get ‘Ready For It’: Do’s and don’ts for the Taylor Swift concert
The distracted driving law will go into effect Friday, June 30.
Distracted driving bill signed into law

Latest News

Mid-Michigan freight railroad companies receive grant funding
TV5 News Update: Friday afternoon, June 9
Mid-Michigan Health Department reminds residents of rabies risk when encountering animals
Taylor Swift kicks off US Eras Tour at Super Bowl stadium
Get ‘Ready For It’: Do’s and don’ts for the Taylor Swift concert