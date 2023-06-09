‘Touch a Truck’ event returning to Midland

By WNEM Digital
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - “Touch a Truck” is coming back to Midland next month.

You can take your children to the event where they can check out and climb in City of Midland vehicles, like fire trucks and police cars.

This year, the library will also be hosting a Move and Groove story time during the event.

It will take place on Wednesday morning, July 19 at the Grace A. Dow Memorial Library from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. It is free and open to all.

