Woman in critical condition following shooting

Download the free WNEM-TV5 streaming app to stay up-to-date with the latest news, weather and sports.
By Emily Brown
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 9:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A woman is in critical condition following a shooting in the late evening on Thursday, June 8.

Shortly before midnight on Thursday, the Flint Police Department was dispatched to Lapeer Road for reports of a possible shooting.

Police said an adult woman was found outside of the apartments with a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and is listed in critical condition, police said, adding the investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has information about this incident, call Det. Sgt. Victoria Ross at 810-237-6971. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL, the P3Tips mobile app, or CrimeStoppersofFlint.com.

Read next:
Local woman saved by alternative cancer treatment
A one-of-a-kind procedure can possibly help those living with cancer. McLaren Proton Therapy...
Flint City Council passes budget past deadline, members react
City of Flint Municipal Center
Bill concerning discrimination over natural hair passes House, heads to Gov. Whitmer’s desk
natural hair
Busy summer tourism season expected at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore
FILE. A photo taken along Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The iconic Pixie restaurant in Mt. Pleasant has been named one of America’s Best Restaurants...
Mid-Michigan restaurant named one of ‘America’s best’
Burned area from the Grayling wildfire.
Costly consequences for causing wildfires
Phelan Dekar Brown
Genesee Co. felony fugitive arrested
The distracted driving law will go into effect Friday, June 30.
Distracted driving bill signed into law
Taylor Swift kicks off US Eras Tour at Super Bowl stadium
Get ‘Ready For It’: Do’s and don’ts for the Taylor Swift concert

Latest News

Generic police lights
Deadly car-bicycle crash under investigation
TV5 News Update: Friday morning, June 9th
A one-of-a-kind procedure can possibly help those living with cancer. McLaren Proton Therapy...
Local woman beats cancer through alternative treatment
A one-of-a-kind procedure can possibly help those living with cancer. McLaren Proton Therapy...
Local woman saved by alternative cancer treatment