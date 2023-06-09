Woman in critical condition following shooting

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A woman is in critical condition following a shooting in the late evening on Thursday, June 8.

Shortly before midnight on Thursday, the Flint Police Department was dispatched to Lapeer Road for reports of a possible shooting.

Police said an adult woman was found outside of the apartments with a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and is listed in critical condition, police said, adding the investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has information about this incident, call Det. Sgt. Victoria Ross at 810-237-6971. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL, the P3Tips mobile app, or CrimeStoppersofFlint.com.

