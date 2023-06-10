Boston police officer shot during robbery; 2 other officers injured

A suspect has been arrested for allegedly shooting a Boston police officer multiple times. (WCVB)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 9:06 AM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) — A Boston police officer was shot multiple times when he responded to a robbery in Roxbury, officials said.

The officer was taken to the hospital Friday night with injuries that were not life-threatening, Police Commissioner Michael Cox said at a news conference. Two other officers also were injured, but not from gunfire, he said.

“The officer approached the suspect, who was armed with a firearm, and he was fired upon several times, being struck multiple times,” said Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox.

The suspect was arrested, he said.

“Thank goodness that officer who was struck multiple times is still with us,” Cox said. “This just goes to show the difficult work that officers deal with daily.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them
A one-of-a-kind procedure can possibly help those living with cancer. McLaren Proton Therapy...
Local woman saved by alternative cancer treatment
The iconic Pixie restaurant in Mt. Pleasant has been named one of America’s Best Restaurants...
Mid-Michigan restaurant named one of ‘America’s best’
Phelan Dekar Brown
Genesee Co. felony fugitive arrested
Generic police lights
Deadly car-bicycle crash under investigation

Latest News

FILE - Civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump takes part in a march for Justice for Richard...
Man paralyzed in police van reaches $45 million settlement with Connecticut city
GRAPHIC: 2 Connecticut officers fired after man paralyzed in police van
FILE - The American and Chinese flags wave at Genting Snow Park ahead of the 2022 Winter...
US confirms China has had a spy base in Cuba since at least 2019
Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) is congratulated by his teammates after...
Vegas Golden Knights hold off Florida Panthers 3-2, move win from Stanley Cup title
Phoenix Mercury's Brittney Griner prepares for the team's WNBA basketball game against the...
Brittney Griner, Mercury teammates confronted at airport by ‘provocateur,’ WNBA says