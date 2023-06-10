Local political expert on Trump’s new charges

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - A retired political science professor spoke about how he thinks Trump’s indictment will impact his run for president.

Paul Rocyzki, a retired political science professor from Mott Community College, is a longtime political watcher, and even he has seemed surprised at times at how Trump has maintained his standing among his loyal followers.

New charges come less than three months after Trump was charged in New York with felony counts of falsifying business records.

Polling after those charges were announced showed a majority of Americans approving, but a solid 40 percent disapproving.

Rocyzki said he believes that even with the new charges, Trump still may have a fair shot in the 2024 election, but that’s likely as far as it will go.

“It may actually boost him for the nomination,” Rocyzki said. “I mean, among the hardcore Trump supporters, the previous legal cases didn’t do him any harm, and it looks like a lot of the hardcore supporters are rallying around him. On the other hand, if he gets the nomination, I think it’ll be very damaging to any chance for a general election in large part because I think there’s an awful lot of Trump fatigue that’s going on. People are just exhausted from all of these lawsuits.”

It’s worth noting, President Joe Biden is staying out of the fray, as are other Republicans, at least for the time being.

