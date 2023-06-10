Pigs run loose on highway after semitruck tips over in Minnesota

Ten pigs died in the crash. (WCCO, MN DOT, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 12:37 AM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE CANADA, Minn. (AP) — Pigs ran loose on a metro highway after a semitrailer truck that was carrying 50 hogs overturned, causing an hours-long shutdown Friday morning in Minnesota on Interstate 694.

State troopers tried to corral several loose pigs that cameras showed running through traffic, the Star Tribune reported.

The truck tipped over around 7:35 a.m. and caused morning rush hour traffic to back up for more than a mile, Minnesota Department of Transportation cameras showed.

The truck driver was not hurt, according to Lt. Gordon Shank with the Minnesota State Patrol. Ten pigs died in the crash.

Authorities rounded up the pigs, some of which were injured.

Investigators are looking into what caused the semi to tip on its side as it navigated the curve on I-694 where it joins with northbound Interstate 35E.

Nearly five years ago, more than 20 pigs spilled onto the roads in a more rural part of the state after a semitruck overturned at a highway interchange near Mankato. About 90 pigs had been in the livestock trailer, and some of them died. The driver suffered minor injuries.

And last year on a Pennsylvania highway, several monkeys escaped when a truck that was towing a trailer of 100 monkeys collided with a dump truck. The truck had been on its way to a lab. The drivers weren’t harmed.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The iconic Pixie restaurant in Mt. Pleasant has been named one of America’s Best Restaurants...
Mid-Michigan restaurant named one of ‘America’s best’
Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them
Generic police lights
Deadly car-bicycle crash under investigation
A one-of-a-kind procedure can possibly help those living with cancer. McLaren Proton Therapy...
Local woman saved by alternative cancer treatment
Generic crime scene
Woman in critical condition following shooting

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Georgia Republican convention, Saturday, June 10,...
Trump blasts federal indictment as ‘baseless’ in speech to Republicans in Georgia
The South Carolina Aquarium released two loggerhead sea turtles back into the ocean.
VIDEO: Aquarium releases 2 rehabilitated sea turtles back into the ocean
In this photo released by Colombia's Armed Forces Press Office, soldiers and Indigenous men...
Cassava flour, fruit kept 4 children, including baby, alive after plane crash in Colombia’s jungle
Multiple victims were struck by bullets during a mass shooting in San Francisco's Mission...
9 people wounded in San Francisco mass shooting are expected to survive, police say
Phoenix Mercury's Brittney Griner prepares for the team's WNBA basketball game against the...
Brittney Griner, Mercury teammates confronted at airport by ‘provocateur,’ WNBA says