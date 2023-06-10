Police K-9 affectionately known as Cheeseburger retires after 8 years of service

A K-9 affectionately known as Cheeseburger is retiring from the police force after eight years...
A K-9 affectionately known as Cheeseburger is retiring from the police force after eight years of service.(Lawrence Kansas Police Department)
By Julia Scammahorn and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV/Gray News) - A beloved police dog in Kansas is retiring after spending eight years working for the department.

The Lawrence Kansas Police Department shared the news this week that one of the community’s favorite police dogs affectionally known as Cheeseburger is calling it a career.

The 10-year-old animal served as a patrol service dog and was used to de-escalate dangerous situations, according to officials. He started in 2015 with Lawrence police working criminal apprehension, handler protection and narcotics detection.

Authorities said Cheeseburger will remain with the Lawrence police family in retirement. Sgt. Ron Ivener and his family are taking in the now retired police K-9.

Copyright 2023 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them
A one-of-a-kind procedure can possibly help those living with cancer. McLaren Proton Therapy...
Local woman saved by alternative cancer treatment
The iconic Pixie restaurant in Mt. Pleasant has been named one of America’s Best Restaurants...
Mid-Michigan restaurant named one of ‘America’s best’
Phelan Dekar Brown
Genesee Co. felony fugitive arrested
Rain showers will begin right through the middle of our viewing area in the middle of the night.
Scattered showers set to return to Mid-Michigan

Latest News

This image released by Polk & Co. shows the cast during a performance of "New York, New York."...
The show must go on: Putting on a Tony Awards telecast during a writers’ strike
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates after beating Peru's Juan Pablo Varillas in their fourth...
Novak Djokovic goes for Grand Slam title No. 23 in French Open final against Casper Ruud
A tanker fire caused part of I-95 in Philadelphia to collapse.
Tanker truck fire causes part of I-95 to collapse in Philadelphia
K9 Nvee after ligament surgery.
K9 Hero Guardians announce Nvee is out of surgery
TV5 news update: Sunday morning, June 11