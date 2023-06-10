Scattered showers set to return to Mid-Michigan

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Mid-Michigan has been under a dry stretch of weather lasting several weeks. In Saginaw, our streak will be 22 days long (a new top-5 record all-time) at the end of this Saturday evening if we don’t have any shower development locally. Fortunately, that streak will end on Sunday! Even as early as tonight, we’ll begin to see rain showers re-entering parts of Mid-Michigan.

There has been some shifting around with rain chances early next week as the low spins out over the Great Lakes, but expect to see some showers still trying to hang around Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures have also been taking a dive too, take a look in your full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast.

Tonight

The night will start off with cloudy skies as the first parts of the low begin to enter our region. We’re expecting a band of showers to form right through Mt. Pleasant, Clare, Gladwin, and Bay County between midnight and 4 AM. At that time, Flint and our northern tier of counties will still be mostly dry.

Showers will begin to develop more, especially into our southern counties and Flint closer to daybreak (or just after) on Sunday morning. These showers are expected to continue into Sunday. Lows overnight will fall to the lower to middle 50s with an initial northwest wind turning north northeasterly, but maintaining a speed of 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday

As mentioned above, showers will develop in coverage a bit more during the morning hours of Sunday. We’ve seen a few southerly shifts in the low, so the best rain chances of the day will be in Flint. Houghton Lake, West Branch, and Oscoda on the other hand may not see showers as frequently during the day. An isolated thunderstorm or two is possible as well, but we are not expecting any severe weather.

Highs on Sunday reach up to the lower to middle 60s in the Tri-Cities, likely just closer to 60 in our northern counties, while Flint may briefly reach 68-70 degrees in the earlier parts of the day. With the northeast wind that takes over more at speeds of 5 to 15 mph, gusting to 20 mph, there won’t be too much temperature movement through the day.

Rain totals by Sunday night when showers start to wind down will land around 0.25″ for the majority of our area. Some highly localized totals of 0.50″ are possible though. Although this doesn’t completely solve the dryness issues by any stretch, it does help to bring down fire danger levels for a bit! It will also help rinse pollen off of the trees and perk up any flowers and gardens temporarily.

Monday & Tuesday

The largest change we’ve seen in the rain for the early-week is the downhill trend in showers on Monday. The dry slot of the low will be working its way in, so past an isolated shower in the morning, the day will remain dry. A few peeks of sun are possible too, but we expect to remain under clouds for the majority of the day.

Tuesday has remained more constant, though. Wrap-around moisture as the low begins to depart will bring more showers again, but they’ll remain very light and steady. These won’t add much to our totals, likely only around 0.10″. By Tuesday night, most of (or possibly even all) of the showers will have left Mid-Michigan.

