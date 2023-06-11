Amber Alert canceled for Texas girls who were believed to be in grave danger

Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.(NCMEC)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 9:06 PM EDT|Updated: Jun. 10, 2023 at 10:16 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DILLEY, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - Police have canceled an Amber Alert for two missing Texas girls.

The Dilley Police Department on Saturday had been looking for 6-year-old Bea Borrego and 8-year-old Maya Borrego.

Less than two hours later the alert had been canceled but so far no other information has been made available.

KWTX reports the two girls were believed to be in “grave or immediate danger” after they were allegedly kidnapped by 27-year-old Cassandra Alvarez.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them
A one-of-a-kind procedure can possibly help those living with cancer. McLaren Proton Therapy...
Local woman saved by alternative cancer treatment
The iconic Pixie restaurant in Mt. Pleasant has been named one of America’s Best Restaurants...
Mid-Michigan restaurant named one of ‘America’s best’
Rain showers will begin right through the middle of our viewing area in the middle of the night.
Scattered showers set to return to Mid-Michigan
Phelan Dekar Brown
Genesee Co. felony fugitive arrested

Latest News

This image released by Polk & Co. shows the cast during a performance of "New York, New York."...
J. Harrison Ghee and Alex Newell make history as first openly nonbinary winners of Tonys for acting
TV5 News Update: Sunday Evening, June 11
A tanker fire caused part of I-95 in Philadelphia to collapse.
Section of heavily traveled I-95 collapses in Philadelphia after tanker truck catches fire
FILE - Theodore "Ted" Kaczynski is flanked by federal agents as he is led to a car from the...
‘Unabomber’ Ted Kaczynski died by suicide in prison medical center, AP sources say
Former President Donald Trump speaks during the North Carolina Republican Party Convention in...
Trump allies cite Clinton email probe to attack classified records case