Gaming on the go: Mobile trailer brings opportunities to mid-Michigan gamers

PlayStation controller
PlayStation controller(Pexels)
By Julianna Metdepenningen and Hannah Jewell
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Mobile gaming is becoming a trendy pastime across the country – and now it’s in mid-Michigan.

Mica Brownfield is the owner of Cruise Control Mobile Gaming, which can seat up to 15 people.

“It’s just a way to take gaming on the go,” Brownfield said.

This is a new option for video game lovers when planning any kind of party.

“Anybody can rent the mobile gaming trailer, and we just pull up to wherever your location is,” Brownfield said.

It comes with nine gaming stations, five PlayStation Fives, and four X-boxes, or you can switch to a Nintendo Switch.

Brownfield said the inspiration for her business had been percolating for some time.

“A few years ago, I thought it would be cool to kind of make a mobile gaming,” Brownfield said. “At that point, I was thinking about a bus.”

There is something here for all ages, and you can even try something new.

Gamers also can step into the real world of virtual reality with the Oculus.

“I decided to look more into it, and that’s when I realized they do trailers that we can pull, and I was like, that’s even better,” Brownfield said.

She’s not expecting any glitches in this business concept.

“We know that gaming has grown over the past years, and it is going to continue to grow, and as long as it is growing and people love it, we’re going to be in business, so for me, it was a worthy investment,” Brownfield said.

More information on this gaming trailer is available here.

