K9 Hero Guardians announce Nvee is out of surgery

BUENA VISTA, Mich. (WNEM) - Nvee, a K9 for Buena Vista Township is out of surgery after suffering an injury at the Frankenmuth Dog Bowl.

On Saturday, June 10, Nvee underwent surgery to fix the torn ligament in his front paw. The injury happened during the Frankenmuth Dog Bowl last month.

Nvee will be in a custom hard splint for six weeks and a soft splint for two weeks. He will also do a month of rehab in about six weeks.

