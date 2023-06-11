K9 Hero Guardians announce Nvee is out of surgery

By Julianna Metdepenningen
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUENA VISTA, Mich. (WNEM) - Nvee, a K9 for Buena Vista Township is out of surgery after suffering an injury at the Frankenmuth Dog Bowl.

On Saturday, June 10, Nvee underwent surgery to fix the torn ligament in his front paw. The injury happened during the Frankenmuth Dog Bowl last month.

RELATED: Buena Vista Twp. Police K-9 injured at Frankenmuth Dog Bowl

Nvee will be in a custom hard splint for six weeks and a soft splint for two weeks. He will also do a month of rehab in about six weeks.

Anyone who would like to donate to help pay for medical bills, can purchase swag or donate here.

Read Next:
Farmers: Wheat crop suffering from lack of rain
Tractors at Miltrim Farms.
MSP announces death of retired K9 officer
Michigan State Police have announced the death of a retired K9 officer.
Michigan public schools won’t be given A-F grades anymore
Generic school desk photo
Local woman saved by alternative cancer treatment
A one-of-a-kind procedure can possibly help those living with cancer. McLaren Proton Therapy...

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them
A one-of-a-kind procedure can possibly help those living with cancer. McLaren Proton Therapy...
Local woman saved by alternative cancer treatment
The iconic Pixie restaurant in Mt. Pleasant has been named one of America’s Best Restaurants...
Mid-Michigan restaurant named one of ‘America’s best’
Phelan Dekar Brown
Genesee Co. felony fugitive arrested
Rain showers will begin right through the middle of our viewing area in the middle of the night.
Scattered showers set to return to Mid-Michigan

Latest News

TV5 news update: Sunday morning, June 11
Michigan woman withdraws no-contest plea in pond crash deaths of her 3 young sons
FILE - Theodore Kaczynski looks around as U.S. Marshals prepare to take him down the steps at...
Ted Kaczynski, known as the ‘Unabomber,’ has died in federal prison
TV5 news update: Saturday morning, June 10