Little Caesars employee killed by co-worker over disagreement, police say

Officers responded to a business in the area of 43rd and Peoria avenues, where police say an employee shot a co-worker multiple times. (SOURCE: AZFamily)
By Ben Bradley and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENDALE, AZ (KPHO/Gray News) — Police in Arizona said a man who worked at a Little Caesars restaurant is in custody after he shot and killed a co-worker.

Officers with the Glendale Police Department responded to the business Friday shortly before 11 a.m. for reports of an employee who shot a co-worker multiple times.

Arriving officers said they found a 28-year-old man who was pronounced dead at the scene and the suspect in the shooting locked inside a bathroom.

Police took the suspect into custody without incident.

No other injuries were reported at the scene.

Officials with the police department said no customers were inside the business when the shooting took place. Other employees in the business immediately exited.

Police believe the shooting stemmed from a disagreement between the two men that began earlier in the week. Detectives are continuing to investigate.

“We all have someone that we don’t necessarily get along with at work but really, is this the answer?,” Larry Shiftlet, who frequents the area, said. “No, because when you kill a person, you kill their family. That person doesn’t have a father or a mother anymore. Or a brother, or a sister. And for what? A conflict at work?”

Little Caesars released a statement that afternoon, saying, in part, that the company’s “hearts go out to the victim’s family.” They also said they are working with local authorities as the investigation continues.

Authorities have not yet released the names of the suspect or victim or any of the charges the suspect may face.

Copyright 2023 KPHO/KTVK via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them
A one-of-a-kind procedure can possibly help those living with cancer. McLaren Proton Therapy...
Local woman saved by alternative cancer treatment
The iconic Pixie restaurant in Mt. Pleasant has been named one of America’s Best Restaurants...
Mid-Michigan restaurant named one of ‘America’s best’
Rain showers will begin right through the middle of our viewing area in the middle of the night.
Scattered showers set to return to Mid-Michigan
Phelan Dekar Brown
Genesee Co. felony fugitive arrested

Latest News

This image released by Polk & Co. shows the cast during a performance of "New York, New York."...
J. Harrison Ghee and Alex Newell make history as first openly nonbinary winners of Tonys for acting
TV5 News Update: Sunday Evening, June 11
A tanker fire caused part of I-95 in Philadelphia to collapse.
Section of heavily traveled I-95 collapses in Philadelphia after tanker truck catches fire
FILE - Theodore "Ted" Kaczynski is flanked by federal agents as he is led to a car from the...
‘Unabomber’ Ted Kaczynski died by suicide in prison medical center, AP sources say
Former President Donald Trump speaks during the North Carolina Republican Party Convention in...
Trump allies cite Clinton email probe to attack classified records case