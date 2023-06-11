Man fatally shot by western Michigan sheriff’s deputy after making threats, department says

Officials say a man was fatally shot by a western Michigan sheriff’s deputy after officers were called about an armed man threatening to kill himself and other people
By By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JENISON, Mich. (AP) — A man was fatally shot by a western Michigan sheriff’s deputy after officers were called about an armed man threatening to kill himself and other people, officials said.

Ottawa County deputies found the 28-year-old man Saturday night near the community of Jenison and a deputy shot him, the sheriff’s department said without releasing any information what prompted the deputy’s action or how many shots were fired.

The wounded man was pronounced dead at the scene a few miles southwest of Grand Rapids. No one else was injured in the confrontation, the department said.

The shooting is being investigated by Michigan State Police, and the deputy who shot the man was placed on administrative leave under protocols for an officer-involved shooting, the sheriff’s department said.

The identities of the man who died and the deputy were not immediately released.

