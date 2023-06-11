Rain tapers off tonight, mainly dry Monday, more showers Tuesday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After a 22 day wait in Saginaw and Flint, and likely longer in other parts of Mid-Michigan, rain has finally returned to the area this weekend.

Some saw rain as soon as yesterday, but the bulk of it has fallen today. While it has been nice to see, it’s not nearly enough to solve our rainfall problem, and we’ll need more in the near future. And even though it’s been raining most of the day, it’s been very light rain for most of the area, so the totals haven’t added up to all that much.

We have a few more chances this week, but Monday has trended down quite a bit as we start a new workweek tomorrow.

This Evening & Overnight

Rain will continue for the next several hours, especially to the east, before pulling away for most areas overnight. The Thumb and some of our northeastern areas north of the Saginaw Bay will have a chance to keep the rain going into the overnight for a time. These showers should become increasingly more scattered as the night goes along.

Lows will settle in the 40s and 50s tonight. (WNEM)

Clouds will be more stubborn to leave, with mostly cloudy to overcast conditions expected much of the night. Lows will settle in the 40s and 50s tonight, coolest to the north and west where the rain ends sooner. Winds will turn from the northeast to the northwest, around 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Rainfall totals through the rest of this evening should be under 0.25″.

Monday

Showers are expected to move out quickly by Monday, but a few lingering showers are possible Monday AM. (WNEM)

A few lingering showers are possible early Monday morning in areas to the east, but Monday is largely expected to be dry as showers circle northward into Ontario, and then back westward into the Upper Peninsula. These showers will eventually circle back toward the Lower Peninsula Monday night and Tuesday, but should stay away most of the day as the dry slot of the system moves through.

Clouds should break up some for the second half of Monday. (WNEM)

Clouds will hang around through the first half of the day, but as the dry slot continues to take hold, we should see the cloud cover thin out some into the afternoon and evening for some sunshine to poke through.

Highs on Monday will be warmer than Sunday. (WNEM)

Highs will land in the 60s and 70s, with a wind out of the west northwest around 5 to 15 miles per hour, with gusts near 20 miles per hour.

The evening hours on Monday should stay dry, but as showers circle back around, rain may become possible again by Tuesday morning. Overnight lows will settle in 40s.

Tuesday

Scattered showers are expected on Tuesday. (WNEM)

Showers will be scattered on Tuesday, so we don’t expect it to be an all day rain event. Additional rainfall amounts will be welcomed, but keep expectations low, as it’s likely that we’ll fall around 0.25″ or less. And with the scattered nature of the rain on Tuesday, not everyone will see rainfall.

Highs on Tuesday won't differ much from Monday. (WNEM)

Highs on Tuesday will be in the 60s, with a variably cloudy sky. Winds on Tuesday will start south southwesterly but will become more variable in the afternoon around 5 to 15 miles per hour.

Showers will move out on Tuesday night, with partly cloudy skies taking over. Lows will be in the 40s and 50s.

