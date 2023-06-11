Traffic Alert: Expect slowdowns on M-57

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Drivers should expect slowdowns for months if planning to drive on M-57 in Genesee County.

Starting Monday, June 12, work will begin on the bridge over the Flint River near Montrose. Crews will repair the bridge deck and approaching pavement.

The $1.9 million project is expected to wrap up in August.

A temporary signal is in place to allow traffic over the bridge during this time.

