Traffic Alert: Expect slowdowns on M-57

There is a traffic alert.
There is a traffic alert.(WNEM)
By Julianna Metdepenningen
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Drivers should expect slowdowns for months if planning to drive on M-57 in Genesee County.

Starting Monday, June 12, work will begin on the bridge over the Flint River near Montrose. Crews will repair the bridge deck and approaching pavement.

The $1.9 million project is expected to wrap up in August.

A temporary signal is in place to allow traffic over the bridge during this time.

Read Next:
K9 Hero Guardians announce Nvee is out of surgery
K9 Nvee after ligament surgery.
Local woman saved by alternative cancer treatment
A one-of-a-kind procedure can possibly help those living with cancer. McLaren Proton Therapy...
Woman in critical condition following shooting
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
Bill concerning discrimination over natural hair passes House, heads to Gov. Whitmer’s desk
natural hair

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them
A one-of-a-kind procedure can possibly help those living with cancer. McLaren Proton Therapy...
Local woman saved by alternative cancer treatment
The iconic Pixie restaurant in Mt. Pleasant has been named one of America’s Best Restaurants...
Mid-Michigan restaurant named one of ‘America’s best’
Phelan Dekar Brown
Genesee Co. felony fugitive arrested
Rain showers will begin right through the middle of our viewing area in the middle of the night.
Scattered showers set to return to Mid-Michigan

Latest News

A 10-year-old boy was robbed of his cell phone at gunpoint by three people while at a bus stop...
Man fatally shot by western Michigan sheriff’s deputy after making threats, department says
PlayStation controller
Gaming on the go: Mobile trailer brings opportunities to mid-Michigan gamers
K9 Nvee after ligament surgery.
K9 Hero Guardians announce Nvee is out of surgery
TV5 news update: Sunday morning, June 11