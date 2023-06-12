2-year-old dies after accidental shooting in Howell

HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - A 2-year-old child died Sunday evening after an accidental shooting in Livingston County.

Howell police said on June 11 at around 6 p.m., a 2-year-old child gained access to an unsecured gun at a home on the 1900 block of Oak Squire Lane.

The child accidentally fired the gun and was taken to the hospital, where they later died.

The incident is under investigation, and police said no additional details are available at this time.

News 10 will update you when we find more information.

