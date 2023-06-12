$30K of equipment stolen from Birch Run restaurant

BIRCH RUN, Mich. (WNEM) - A Birch Run restaurant owner was left to pick up the pieces after their building was ransacked.

“Two weeks ago, someone had broke in sometime during the middle of the night and they stole everything,” said David Young, owner of Notch’yo Burger ‘n’ Snow.

They were just weeks from opening when tens of thousands of dollars worth of equipment was stolen. Young said despite the setback, the community support has been their biggest blessing.

It was bittersweet day at Notch’yo Burger ‘n’ Snow on Monday, June 12. The Birch Run Outlet Mall restaurant has been in the process of opening a pizza spot on the southwest corner of Dixie Highway and Townline Road, but that building was broken into with over $30,000 worth of equipment stolen.

“They stole everything that did not have a serial number,” Young said.

Prep tables, sinks, racks, pots, pans, silverware, and even the catalytic converter off his truck that was parked in the lot were stolen.

Young posted to Facebook Sunday, June 11, asking for the community’s help. He said the response has been incredible.

“Within 24 hours, we have a good portion of donations of stainless-steel tables, sinks, and stuff coming in. Our business has been extremely supported within since we opened, people just coming in and just giving us their money for the food they’re going to eat today,” Young explained. “Some of them literally going out of their way - we had a couple come in from Three Rivers, some come from Standish.”

They received so many donations they have almost replaced everything that was stolen. Young said though this experience was setback for them, it was also a learning lesson.

“We have everything locked up with a chain and we have a, essentially, a 24-hour security officer there now. So, that’s an added expense that we did not have in the budget at this time,” he said.

He said it’s worth it to be able to show up for a community that has showed up for him.

“The support we received already is amazing,” Young said.

Despite the stolen equipment, the new location of Notch’yo Pizza is still set to open sometime next month.

