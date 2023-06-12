Texas girl, 7, found safe; Amber Alert canceled

DALLAS (KWTX/Gray News) - Police say a 7-year-old girl from Dallas has been found safe. An Amber Alert issued for her was canceled.

Police reported early Monday that 7-year-old Lillie Anderson was found, and she is safe. She had last been seen about 12 p.m. Sunday in Dallas.

Police did not provide further information on the case.

