Texas girl, 7, found safe; Amber Alert canceled

Police say 7-year-old Lillie Anderson, of Dallas, was found safe.
Police say 7-year-old Lillie Anderson, of Dallas, was found safe.(NCMEC)
By KWTX Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
DALLAS (KWTX/Gray News) - Police say a 7-year-old girl from Dallas has been found safe. An Amber Alert issued for her was canceled.

Police reported early Monday that 7-year-old Lillie Anderson was found, and she is safe. She had last been seen about 12 p.m. Sunday in Dallas.

Police did not provide further information on the case.

