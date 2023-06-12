Barn in Frankenmuth destroyed by fire

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WNEM) - Firefighters responded to a barn fire in Frankenmuth on Sunday morning.

The Frankenmuth Fire Department was called to the fire at 9:56 a.m. in the area of M-83 south of Bradley Road.

The Assistant fire chief said the barn was fully engulfed when fire crews arrived to the scene. The fire was so big it threatened several outbuildings nearby.

Frankenmuth Fire requested assistance from Birch Run, Bridgeport, and Blumfield Fire Departments, as well as several police agencies so M-83 could be closed during the fire.

After three hours, firefighters cleared the scene. One firefighter suffered a minor ankle injury but no other injuries were reported, according to Frankenmuth Fire Chief Phillip Kerns.

The cause is still under investigation.

