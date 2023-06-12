Bay City Bridge Partners answers questions about tolling

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Last week, the Bay City Bridge Partners (BCBP) thanked residents for creating their BC-PASS accounts, but many people have reached out with questions concerning the $25 account minimum for those accounts.

TV5 received a statement from BCBP to get clarification on a prepaid $25 minimum charge for Bay City residents.

In answer to a question asking if residents will need to preload $25 into their BC-PASS account to access their free tolls as a resident, BCBP said, “Residents need to add/link a payment source to their account – debit or credit. The ‘preload’ is not required but recommended.”

BCBP gave reasons why it recommends that everyone carry a prepaid balance.

“If you plan to pull a trailer, camper, or boat over the bridge, that Class 2 charge can be deducted from the $25 preloaded funds,” BCBP said. “If you plan to travel on any other tollways, pre-loaded funds need to be available on your BC-PASS account to pay the lowest fares on other tollways. If a resident doesn’t anticipate doing either, they may opt to simply add a payment source but not preload the account.”

In answer to a question asking what happens to the $25 deposit if a Bay City resident never uses it, BCBP said that money remains untouched.

When asked what the purpose of the deposit is, BCBP said, “It is a standard process for toll payments on all-electronic toll facilities where there are no toll booths.”

Meanwhile, non-residents, who have always been told they will need to pay to cross Liberty Bridge when tolling begins, have different requirements.

When asked how the non-resident accounts differ from resident accounts, BCBP said, “Non-residents, too, are being asked to add/link a payment source to their account – debit or credit. Preloading $25 into their BC-PASS accounts is required. In the coming weeks, non-residents will be specifying whether they want to be charged $2 per crossing or $15/month for unlimited crossings.”

BCBP is encouraging everyone to create an account and get a BC-PASS even if you have no plans to use the bridge.

If an unforeseen closure were to happen to a non-tolling bridge and someone needed to cross the river for a time-sensitive event or appointment, they have the reassurance of paying the lowest fare if they have to cross Liberty Bridge, BCBP said.

