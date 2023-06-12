Bay City riverfront’s new restaurant

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A well-known riverfront spot has been transformed into a waterside oasis in Bay City.

H2O’s Waterside Grill cut the ribbon on its completely renovated space on Monday, June 12, and the local owners are eager to breathe new life back into the location.

“It’s just something we’re super excited about,” said owner Marc Owczarzak.

H2O’s Waterside Grill is officially up and running in Bay City. It’s located where the former Hooters restaurant used to be.

Owczarzak said he had been envisioning Monday’s grand opening for a while.

“We’ve been working on this place for about eight months. And we’re so happy to be able to unveil somewhere that we feel people can come to and feel like they’re on vacation,” Owczarzak said.

He said customers will have a wide variety of items to choose from during their waterside dining experience.

“We have pizza, pasta, steaks, chops, sandwiches, burgers, some kids stuff like that. So pretty much anybody could come here and find something on the menu that they would be comfortable ordering,” he said.

Owczarzak said he’s hired an amazing staff to complement the amazing food. He’d like you to stop in and give H2O’s Waterside Grill a try.

“We’re just really excited to bring Bay City together and offer this as an option,” he said.

The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

