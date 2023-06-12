Busch Light Peach hits stores in Michigan

MICHIGAN. (WNEM) - Busch Light announced its summer limited edition beer, Busch Light Peach.

The latest seasonal flavor is for anyone 21 years or older to purchase and try this summer. Busch Light said its peach lager combines the classic taste of a cold smooth Busch Light with a refreshing hint of peach.

According to Busch Light, the new flavor will pair well while spending time at the lake, casting a rod from the dock, or after a hike in the great outdoors.

Busch Light Peach is available in 12,24, and 30-packs of 12-ounce or 25-ounce cans.

The summertime flavor will only be available at participating retailers in 37 states until it sells out.

The peach flavor beer comes out after Busch Light retired the apple-flavored beer in 2022.

To find a store near you that may carry the seasonal drink visit www.busch.com.

