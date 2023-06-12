Busch Light Peach hits stores in Michigan

Download the WNEM-TV5 streaming app so you can watch your favorite newscasts wherever you are.
By Julianna Metdepenningen
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MICHIGAN. (WNEM) - Busch Light announced its summer limited edition beer, Busch Light Peach.

The latest seasonal flavor is for anyone 21 years or older to purchase and try this summer. Busch Light said its peach lager combines the classic taste of a cold smooth Busch Light with a refreshing hint of peach.

According to Busch Light, the new flavor will pair well while spending time at the lake, casting a rod from the dock, or after a hike in the great outdoors.

Busch Light Peach is available in 12,24, and 30-packs of 12-ounce or 25-ounce cans.

The summertime flavor will only be available at participating retailers in 37 states until it sells out.

The peach flavor beer comes out after Busch Light retired the apple-flavored beer in 2022.

To find a store near you that may carry the seasonal drink visit www.busch.com.

Read Next:
Two people injured in Saginaw shooting
Michigan State Police car
Walgreens Pharmacy to pay $338M to MI for role in opioid epidemic
Walgreens
Museum’s agriculture exhibit highlights local farming
Local farmers in Bowling Green said that electing the right Agriculture Commissioner is not...
K9 Hero Guardians announce Nvee is out of surgery
K9 Nvee after ligament surgery.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a traffic alert.
Traffic Alert: Expect slowdowns on M-57
Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them
Rain showers will begin right through the middle of our viewing area in the middle of the night.
Scattered showers set to return to Mid-Michigan
Family members say Isaiah Alvarez, 5, has died after being involved in an ATV crash earlier...
‘It was a freak accident’: 5-year-old boy dies in ATV crash
A 10-year-old boy was robbed of his cell phone at gunpoint by three people while at a bus stop...
Man fatally shot by western Michigan sheriff’s deputy after making threats, department says

Latest News

Ruth’s Chris Steak House opens in Mt. Pleasant
Michigan State Police
Two people injured in Saginaw shooting
TV5 News Update: Monday afternoon, June 12
Walgreens Pharmacy to pay $338M to MI for role in opioid epidemic