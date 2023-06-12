A chance for more showers Tuesday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Although a few showers lingered this morning, today has been mostly dry after a day of rain on Sunday.

Showers are almost taunting us as they circle around the Great Lakes region, almost entirely missing the Lower Peninsula except for far northeastern lower, while bringing plenty of rain to portions of Canada and the Upper Peninsula.

Some of those showers will rotate back through the region tomorrow, which is great news for those who see them. Unfortunately, most of those wrap-around showers will likely be to our south. Despite this, we’re not completely out of the picture for rain on Tuesday.

This Evening & Overnight

Although cloudy, evening plans tonight should be just fine with avoiding any wet weather. There is some clearing happening on the west side of the state as of 4:30 PM, which may move into some areas before the daylight hours are over providing some late day sun. Sunset tonight is roughly 9:17 PM.

Lows will be in the 40s tonight. (WNEM)

Temperatures have largely been stuck in the lower to middle 60s this afternoon with the clouds taking longer to clear, but are still very pleasant. Expect those to drop into the 40s for overnight lows tonight, under clearing skies. Winds will be light out of the west southwest.

The best chance for rain Tuesday morning will be in our southern areas. (WNEM)

As we make our way toward Tuesday morning, a few showers will be possible in some of our southern areas (close to I-69), and clouds will start increasing again.

Tuesday

Skies will be variable on Tuesday, with periods of clouds and periods of sunshine in between. Scattered showers will be possible during the morning the farther south you go (Shiawassee, Genesee, and Lapeer counties), with the chances expanding in areas to the north into the afternoon and evening hours.

Scattered rain and t-storms are possible Tuesday afternoon and evening. (WNEM)

No severe weather is expected at this time, but some small hail and downpours look possible in any thunderstorms that do develop.

Highs on Tuesday are expected to be in the 60s for most, but a few 70s are on the table assuming we can get enough sunshine between the clouds and showers. Winds on Tuesday should be out of the south southwest around 5 to 10 miles per hour.

High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the 60s and 70s. (WNEM)

Showers will be possible during the evening hours, but should diminish as we lose the heat of the day. Partly cloudy skies are expected into Wednesday morning, though there may be a brief period of clearing early Tuesday night just like Monday night. Lows will settle mostly in the 40s Tuesday night.

The frustrating part of our rainfall forecast for the next several days, will be we’re caught in the middle of healthy amounts of rain in all directions, except over us. Take a look at the 72-hour rainfall forecast below. It’s like we’re in the eye of a donut. We’ll have a chance at something, but miss out on the better rainfall.

Rain unfortunately will be all around us for the next several days, but we'll be caught in the middle with much less. (WNEM)

