Monday slightly warmer than Sunday, pop-up showers Tuesday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Finally, some rain returned to Mid-Michigan on Sunday! Though this doesn’t solve the dryness issues we’ve had recently, it at least is something. It does help to reduce our fire danger levels for a little while, also helping to rinse the pollen off of the trees. Only some small chances for showers remain as the system spins out over us, the biggest change is a southerly shift in Tuesday’s main swath of showers.

Afternoon

Isolated showers were around as we started the day, mostly just in the Thumb, but these showers moved off-shore in the mid-morning. The rest of today sees drier weather with the low slightly nudging east. When the dry weather settles in later today, we should be able to see clouds breaking up just a bit too allowing for some sun. This is with the dry slot of this low moving into Mid-Michigan. Highs today will reach up to around 68 degrees (definitely warmer than Sunday!), but we’ll continue with a cooler northwest wind at 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Monday will be in the upper 60s. (WNEM)

Tonight

A few clouds will start to move back in through the overnight period, leading to partly cloudy skies. A sprinkle is possible in Flint, otherwise the night will stay dry. Lows fall to around 47 degrees with the wind shifting to the southwest holding a speed of 5 to 10 mph.

Monday night falls into the lower 40s north, then more upper 40s south. (WNEM)

Tuesday

Unfortunately, the largest swath of rain with this low tomorrow has been trending south. Although we’ll be in the center of the low, we’ll be quite dry for much of the day. Our best chance of rain comes in the afternoon where the heating of the day may pop-up a few isolated showers, even isolated thunderstorms. Anybody who falls under one of these showers or storms can expect to see highly localized high rainfall totals due to the pulse nature of any storms.

Tuesday will see pop-up showers and storms, especially in the afternoon. (WNEM)

Highs will be similar to Monday, close to 68 degrees. The wind will start to veer from the south to the north with a speed of 5 to 10 mph. Lows by Tuesday night fall to around 49 degrees.

Tuesday's highs will be nearly identical to Monday. (WNEM)

Temperatures will warm up more for the second half of the week

