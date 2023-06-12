Grand Blanc softball team off to quarterfinals

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WNEM) - The Grand Blanc softball team is coming off of a 5-2 victory over Traverse City West this weekend to punch their ticket to the quarterfinals.

This is the first time since 2006 that the Bobcats have made it this far in the state tournament.

Grand Blanc has been rolling all season long. The team is 34-4-1, but they aren’t satisfied. The Bobcats know they need three more wins this season to go into the history books.

“It feels really good, especially since we’re one of the first teams to do it since 2006. It’s really special and to do it with this group of girls, they’re such an awesome group to go to practice every day with and go to each game into with,” said Katelyn Dewitt, Grand Blanc junior and third baseman.

She said it is a great feeling to accomplish a regional championship.

“When we set our minds to something, we know we can accomplish It and if we keep our energy high like we did our last games we know that we can do anything,” said Sydney Long, a Grand Blanc senior and pitcher.

Audrey Kranz, a shortstop and a junior at Grand Blanc High School, said she thinks the team can accomplish anything they set their minds to.

“We all have such a strong connection and we’re all like sisters on the field. We love each other and we know that we can do it and if we get to the point too, we’re gonna do it,” she said.

Grand Blanc and Jenison will meet up at Central Michigan on Tuesday, June 13. First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m.

