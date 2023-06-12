‘Jaw-dropping illusions’ coming to mid-Michigan

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A “jaw-dropping” illusion show is coming to mid-Michigan.

Penn & Teller present: The Foolers is taking place at the Dow Event Center in Saginaw at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 19.

“The Foolers brings an evening of jaw-dropping illusions curated by Penn & Teller. Celebrating television’s #1 rated magic show, this interactive and irreverent evening presents the Fool Us alumni who share the distinction of being among the few who have impressed the pair with mystifying mind magic and hilarious comedic routines,” the Dow Event Center said.

Tickets for the event go on presale Wednesday, June 14 at 10 a.m. until Thursday, June 15 at 10 p.m. The presale tickets will only be available online at Ticketmaster.

If you use the presale option, you will need a code. You can receive the presale code by signing up for the free email newsletter here, by Tuesday, June 13 at 11:59 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday, June 16. Tickets will only be available for purchase at Ticketmaster or The Dow Event Center Box Office.

Ticket prices vary from $39.25 to $85.75 (VIP tickets).

Penn and Teller will not be present at the event.

