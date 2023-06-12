Kildee announces federal grant of $250K to Kettering University

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Kettering University received a federal grant to support their research in cutting-edge clean energy technology.

The grant of $250K awarded by the National Science Foundation (NSF) will help to design new high-performance technologies. The technology and grant will help Kettering to gain hands-on experience in math and science, to produce efficient and environmentally friendly clean energy.

“I’m proud to have secured this federal grant to support Kettering University and help local students develop math and science skills,” Congressman Kildee said. “In Congress, I will continue working to bring federal resources back to mid-Michigan.”

Dr. Demet Uzanmas, an Assistant Professor of Physics at Kettering said they are grateful for Kildee’s continued support.

“Today, more than 60% of the energy generated by nonrenewable sources becomes waste heat, and this NSF-funded project aims to increase clean energy generation by designing new thermoelectric materials which can convert waste heat to electricity. In addition, the project will be used to train underrepresented undergraduate and graduate students in this field and increase their awareness, interest, and knowledge in clean and renewable energy,” said Usanmaz.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.