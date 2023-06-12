Lawsuits filed in Michigan State University mass shooting

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two survivors of the Feb. 13 mass shooting at Michigan State University have filed lawsuits against the college.

The lawsuits were filed by Troy Forbush and the legal guardians of Nathan Statly.

The claim was filed against Michigan State University, MSU Police, and any person involved in the “ownership, operation, and/or control of Berkey Hall.”

According to documents filed by their attorneys, the lawsuits claim the injuries sustained at the school were due to dangerous conditions at Berkey Hall. The documents claim the school had received complaints regarding safety measures and lack of restrictions across the campus, including Berkey Hall, prior to the shooting.

“Here, the University’s decision to ignore complaints-regarding the lack of restrictions, the general and public access to campus buildings, and the failure to correct known defective conditions and security measures resulted in an unreasonably dangerous risk of injury. There is no rationale as to why Michigan State University chose to ignore complaints and failed to take any corrective action to remedy the defective conditions. To state otherwise would be to deny the country’s present reality. While there may never have been a school shooting of this magnitude at Michigan State University, there have been comparable shootings far too many times throughout our country’s recent history-one such tragedy having occurred as recently as November 2021 on the campus of Oxford High School, located only eighty miles from Michigan State University. Such shootings can and do happen anywhere in our country. This is precisely why schools and universities implement corrective safety measures and repair defective conditions.”

Forbush’s lawsuit states that his lungs were damaged in the shooting. He was a double major in the MSU College of Music and reportedly was pursuing a career as a vocal performer.

Statly’s lawsuit said he required emergency brain surgery and months in different hospitals and rehab facilities. His injuries left him wheelchair-bound and he has not yet been discharged.

“At the time of the incident, Michigan State University had knowledge of the defective safety conditions and the lack of restrictions as to the general access of campus buildings and failed to remedy the defective condition or to take any action to protect students, staff, and visitors on its campus from harm,” the lawsuit states.

Dan Olsen, a representative for Michigan State University, released the following statement:

“Many lives among our community have been profoundly impacted by the violence our campus experienced. We are heartbroken and sorry for the tragic loss of life and each person harmed by senseless gun violence. MSU has been engaged in conversations with the families of those we lost and those injured to identify ways to provide ongoing support, and we are committed to keeping those lines of communication open.”

