LGBTQ+ advisory council established in Michigan

By WNEM Digital
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 5:11 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order on Sunday at Motor City Pride to establish the state’s first LGBTQ+ advisory council.

Gov. Whitmer said she is proud to celebrate the steps taken to make Michigan a place where everyone is able to be themselves and realize their full potential.

The council “will focus on improving and protecting the health of the LGBTQ+ community, promoting culture, history, and economic contributions made by the community, and making Michigan a safe place where anyone can thrive,” according to a statement by the governor.

