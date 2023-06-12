LGBTQ+ advisory council established in Michigan
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 5:11 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order on Sunday at Motor City Pride to establish the state’s first LGBTQ+ advisory council.
Gov. Whitmer said she is proud to celebrate the steps taken to make Michigan a place where everyone is able to be themselves and realize their full potential.
The council “will focus on improving and protecting the health of the LGBTQ+ community, promoting culture, history, and economic contributions made by the community, and making Michigan a safe place where anyone can thrive,” according to a statement by the governor.
