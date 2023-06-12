‘A little bit weird’: Dog at animal shelter for over 215 days seeks forever home

For more than seven months, a retriever mix named Buster has been patiently waiting at the Greenville Humane Society to find his forever home. (SOURCE: WHNS)
By Amanda Shaw and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A retriever mix named Buster has been patiently waiting for more than seven months to be adopted from a South Carolina animal shelter.

The Greenville Humane Society, which is featuring Buster on its social media accounts this week, said he is their longest resident “by a stretch.”

The 2-and-a-half-year-old pup enjoys playing with most other dogs and already has some training. He knows the commands “sit,” “down,” “touch” and “leave it.” He also likes to hold his own leash when he’s walked.

“He’s a little bit weird, but aren’t we all?” the Greenville Humane Society posted. “While we’d selfishly keep him forever, we know he’d really prefer to find a family that will love his weird self forever.”

If you would like to meet Buster, the Greenville Humane Society adoption center is open during the following hours:

  • Monday - Friday: Noon to 6:30 p.m.
  • Saturday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Sunday: Noon to 5 p.m.

To help support the care of Buster and other animals at the Greenville Humane Society, donations can be made on their website.

