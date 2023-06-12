Museum’s agriculture exhibit highlights local farming

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) -A new exhibit on agriculture is highlighting local farming at the Castle Museum in Saginaw.

“Growing Saginaw County: Agriculture and Enterprise” was previewed on June 7 during Saginaw’s Jazz on Jefferson festival and is now fully installed and on display at the museum, located at 500 Federal Ave. in Saginaw.

The exhibit illustrates how farming reshaped the landscape, provided economic development, and changed communities, the museum said.

“As you drive through the farmland of Saginaw County, you may notice a dominance of a few types of crops. This exhibit will explore how this region become a center for raising sugar beets, navy beans, and wheat and changes and technology that impacted - determined - what is grown by individual farmers. Agriculture has been and continues to be a constant presence in Saginaw economy and history,” said Thomas Trombley, vice president and chief historian of the Castle Museum.

The exhibit will take over the Centennial Hall for the remainder of 2023, and in the west part of the gallery, a selection will focus on Saginaw County’s centennial farms.

For more information, you can contact the museum at 989-752-2861.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.