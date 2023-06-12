Museum’s agriculture exhibit highlights local farming

Download the free WNEM-TV5 streaming app to stay up-to-date with the latest news, weather and sports.
By Julianna Metdepenningen
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) -A new exhibit on agriculture is highlighting local farming at the Castle Museum in Saginaw.

“Growing Saginaw County: Agriculture and Enterprise” was previewed on June 7 during Saginaw’s Jazz on Jefferson festival and is now fully installed and on display at the museum, located at 500 Federal Ave. in Saginaw.

The exhibit illustrates how farming reshaped the landscape, provided economic development, and changed communities, the museum said.

“As you drive through the farmland of Saginaw County, you may notice a dominance of a few types of crops. This exhibit will explore how this region become a center for raising sugar beets, navy beans, and wheat and changes and technology that impacted - determined - what is grown by individual farmers. Agriculture has been and continues to be a constant presence in Saginaw economy and history,” said Thomas Trombley, vice president and chief historian of the Castle Museum.

The exhibit will take over the Centennial Hall for the remainder of 2023, and in the west part of the gallery, a selection will focus on Saginaw County’s centennial farms.

For more information, you can contact the museum at 989-752-2861.

Read Next:
Police: 1 man dead, 1 wounded during shooting at park concert in southwestern Michigan
A 10-year-old boy was robbed of his cell phone at gunpoint by three people while at a bus stop...
Traffic Alert: Expect slowdowns on M-57
There is a traffic alert.
K9 Hero Guardians announce Nvee is out of surgery
K9 Nvee after ligament surgery.
Farmers: Wheat crop suffering from lack of rain
.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a traffic alert.
Traffic Alert: Expect slowdowns on M-57
Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them
Rain showers will begin right through the middle of our viewing area in the middle of the night.
Scattered showers set to return to Mid-Michigan
Family members say Isaiah Alvarez, 5, has died after being involved in an ATV crash earlier...
‘It was a freak accident’: 5-year-old boy dies in ATV crash
A 10-year-old boy was robbed of his cell phone at gunpoint by three people while at a bus stop...
Man fatally shot by western Michigan sheriff’s deputy after making threats, department says

Latest News

Saginaw Co. detects first mosquito-borne virus of 2023
BCBP: Update BC-PASS account with payment information
Police: 1 man dead, 1 wounded during shooting at park concert in southwestern Michigan
Barn in Frankenmuth destroyed by fire