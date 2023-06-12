Project plans to brighten up Saginaw with large mural

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - There are plans to create one of America’s largest murals in Saginaw.

The mural is expected to go up at the silos on Lyon Street. A co-chair behind the project, called “Shine Bright”, said it would be the second-largest mural in the country.

“We think Saginaw should be a place where people are happy to come to. They’re gonna see this and it’s gonna be a place they want to work, live, and play,” said Mark Flegenheimer, co-chair of the Shine Bright Saginaw mural project. “It’s gonna brighten up this neighborhood. It’s gonna brighten up Saginaw as you cross the Rust Street Bridge. It’ll welcome people and put a smile on their face.”

Flegenheimer said they are working on getting an artist from Spain named Okuda to come up with the design. Okuda and the team would then paint the mural.

“He is world-renowned for his work on large-scale projects. We found those very important for a project this size. To have someone who’s actually done something of this scale, we think could be the most important public art piece in America that Okuda’s going to do for us,” Flegenheimer said.

The project begins this summer and is expected to cost $750,000. It is being funded by foundations and donations.

