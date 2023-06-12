Ruth’s Chris Steak House opens in Mt. Pleasant

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WNEM) - The newest location of Ruth’s Chris Steak House, a renowned fine dining steak house, is now open for business inside the Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort in Mt. Pleasant.

The restaurant, located at 6800 Soaring Eagle Blvd., is the fourth Ruth’s Chris located in Michigan.

The company said the Mt. Pleasant location is an unmatched dining experience. The restaurant features three main dining rooms, a luxurious bar and bar-lounge, patio with ample seating, as well as a private dining room that can accommodate personal and family celebrations, business meetings, and more. The space is elegantly appointed and thoughtfully designed to provide a comfortably elegant, warm, and welcoming dining experience for every guest, the company said.

“Ruth’s Chris offers guests an exclusive dining experience – whether they’re celebrating a special occasion or enjoying an intimate dinner – no matter the size, we look forward to welcoming guests into our restaurant and showcasing the highest quality food, beverages, and service in a warm and inviting atmosphere,” said Michael Atkins, general manager for the Mt. Pleasant Ruth’s Chris.

As part of the pre-opening celebration for its newest restaurant, Ruth’s Chris hosted a special dinner with community leaders, business owners, and Ruth’s Chris executives with 100 percent of the proceeds donated to Greater Lansing Food Bank, the company said.

“We’re thrilled to continue to serve this community and look forward to more expansion opportunities in the near future.” said Cheryl Henry, president and CEO of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc.

The company said its perfected broiling method and seasoning techniques ensure each cut of USDA Prime beef arrives cooked to perfection and sizzling on a 500-degree plate, just the way Ruth’s Chris founder Ruth Fertel liked it. Ruth only served her guests the finest, and that’s why Ruth’s Chris serves custom-aged USDA Prime beef, the company said.

While Ruth’s Chris’ USDA Prime steaks and its signature sizzle may have put the restaurant on the map, guests can also enjoy fresh seafood, scratch-made side dishes and desserts, craft cocktails and choice wines, all served with the sort of hospitality that would make its namesake proud, the company said.

Ruth’s Chris Mt. Pleasant also offers a happy hour, which includes food, full-size appetizers, hand-crafted cocktails, and wine starting at only $9 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. every Sunday through Friday.

For more information and hours of operation, or to make a reservation, please visit the website or call 989-422-8222.

