Saginaw Co. detects first mosquito-borne virus of 2023

SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The first mosquito-borne virus within Saginaw County this year has been detected by the Saginaw County Mosquito Abatement Commission (SCMAC).

The Jamestown Canyon virus (JCV) was found in spring Aedes mosquitoes collected on May 31, the SCMAC said.

The commission said the threat of virus infection in the county is low, but residents can take the following precautions:

Avoid being outdoors when mosquitoes are most active, especially between dusk and dawn.

When outdoors wear shoes and socks, light-colored long pants, and a long-sleeved shirt.

Apply an insect repellent that contains DEET or other EPA-approved products according to label instructions. Consult a physician before using repellents on infants.

Make sure doors and windows have tight-fitting screens. Repair or replace screens that have tears or other openings. Try to keep doors and windows shut, especially at night.

Eliminate all sources of standing water around the yard that can support mosquito breeding, including water in buckets, wading pools, old tires, and any other object that may collect water. Contact SCMAC to report standing water in roadside ditches, flooded yards, fields, or similar locations that may produce mosquitoes.

Most JCV infections result in no symptoms. However, when symptoms occur, they include a sudden onset of flu-like illness with fever. Severe cases may develop neurological symptoms such as meningitis or encephalitis requiring hospitalization, but the SCMAC said that is rare.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.