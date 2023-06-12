Serial rapist sentenced to prison

By Hannah Mose
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – A 65-year-old man accused of being a serial rapist has now been sentenced to prison for his crimes.

In April, Gilbert Conway plead no contest to 187 charges, including kidnapping, criminal sexual conduct, torture, and assault with a dangerous weapon.

Related: Serial rapist pleads no contest to 187 charges

He was arrested in July 2018, and most of the charges stem from cases filed between 2018 and 2021.

Investigators believe his victims could be in the hundreds.

On Monday, June 12, Conway was sentenced for multiple charges. He was sentenced to 15 years minimum on the most serious charge with each of his charges running concurrent. He could serve a maximum of 50 years.

