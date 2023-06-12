Shooting at California birthday party leaves 1 dead, 6 wounded

Police say a shooting at a birthday party killed an 18-year-old woman and injured six others,...
Police say a shooting at a birthday party killed an 18-year-old woman and injured six others, including an 18-year-old man and a 19-year-old man, two 19-year-old women and two 20-year-old women.(Source: Bay News via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 4:24 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANTIOCH, Calif. (AP) — A shooting broke out at a birthday party crashed by uninvited guests, leaving an 18-year-old woman dead and six wounded in Northern California, police said.

The shooting happened early Sunday during a birthday party for a 19-year-old man at a home in Antioch, about 45 miles (72 kilometers) northeast of San Francisco, the Antioch Police Department said in a statement. Those responsible for the violence fled before officers arrived and no one was arrested, police said.

Some of the victims drove themselves to local hospitals after “a panic where attendees ... fled in multiple directions and into the neighborhood,” according to police, who noted that they responded to multiple 911 calls about the shooting just before 1 a.m.

The 18-year-old woman was taken to a hospital, where she died. Wounded guests included four other women, ages 19 and 20, and two men, age 18 and 19, police said. Their injuries were not life-threatening.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them
There is a traffic alert.
Traffic Alert: Expect slowdowns on M-57
Rain showers will begin right through the middle of our viewing area in the middle of the night.
Scattered showers set to return to Mid-Michigan
Family members say Isaiah Alvarez, 5, has died after being involved in an ATV crash earlier...
‘It was a freak accident’: 5-year-old boy dies in ATV crash
The buildings were in a deteriorated condition and eventually the barn and several buildings...
Barn in Frankenmuth destroyed by fire

Latest News

Pat Sajak, left, and Vanna White, from "Wheel of Fortune," attend a ceremony honoring Harry...
Pat Sajak announces ‘Wheel of Fortune’ retirement, says upcoming season will be his last as host
FILE PHOTO - Police and fire crews were called to the Lockport Cave Tours, about 20 miles...
1 dead after tour boat capsizes inside Erie Canal water tunnel cave in western New York
Clarence Yarbrough, also known as “Messie Cee," 37, is charged with domestic abuse battery and...
Popular social media influencer accused of knocking man unconscious during argument
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference in the East Room of the White House...
Biden’s root canal upends schedule for the day
TV5 News Update: Monday evening, June 12