Two people injured in Saginaw shooting

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – Two people were injured in a shooting that happened in Saginaw on Friday, June 9.

Michigan State Police responded to a report of a shooting in the area of the Birch Park Apartment complex shortly before midnight on Friday.

MSP said its preliminary investigation indicated a group of people were huddled around a man and actively assaulting him. The man was able to get away from the crowd and back to his vehicle, where he retrieved a firearm and began shooting into the crowd, according to MSP.

A 38-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man were shot, MSP said, adding they were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There are no suspects in custody at this time, according to MSP.

The shooting remains under investigation.

If anyone has information about the incident, Saginaw Major Case Unit detectives are asking you to call 989-759-1605. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

