Walgreens Pharmacy to pay $338M to MI for role in opioid epidemic

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Walgreens Pharmacy has reached a settlement with the state of Michigan, worth $338 million, for its involvement in Michigan’s opioid epidemic.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel made the announcement on Monday, June 12.

“The opioid epidemic was born, in part, out of a concert of action by many large corporations who reaped incredible profits as a result,” Nessel said. “It is rewarding to both hold them accountable and secure much needed funding for the continued suffering of those with opioid-use disorder.”

The settlement requires Michigan to join the Walgreens National Opioid Settlement, which provides approximately $200 million over 15 years. By participating in the national settlement, eligible local governments will have an opportunity to participate in this portion of the settlement and receive direct payments.

Michigan also will receive an additional $138 million over 18 years.

This settlement with Walgreens will conclude litigation which dates back to 2019, the AG’s office said, adding the years-long negotiations result from the first time that a state sued major opioid manufacturers and distributors as drug dealers.

In total, $1.6 billion dollars has been secured for Michigan governments to combat Michigan’s ongoing opioid epidemic, the AG’s office said.

According to MDHHS data 2,532 Michiganders died of a drug overdose from January to November 2022, which is an average of eight Michigan residents each day.

If you or a loved one are in need of opioid addiction treatment, there are resources to help.

